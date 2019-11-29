Exclusive: New footage reveals unqualified testers in Sun Yang's doping case

Published on Nov 29, 2019

New footage acquired by Xinhua News Agency shows the lack of credentials on the part of testers in Sun Yang's doping case and an agreement signed by the three testers who admitted that the doping check was "incomplete" and stated not to take the swimmer's samples.

Sun, three-time Olympic champion and sports icon in China, said during a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) public hearing on Nov. 15 that he is innocent.

Sun sat before sport's highest tribunal to clear his name after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against him and FINA over the global swimming body's previous decision in favor of Sun on his alleged anti-doping rule violations.

"How can the spirit of fair play be achieved if organizations break their own rules? How can the Olympic dream be fulfilled if the basic rights of athletes are not guaranteed? In order to protect my rights as an athlete, I am determined to fight to the end," said Sun Yang at the hearing.