China’s Ridiculous G20 Demand | China Uncensored

Published on Jun 27, 2019

The Chinese Communist Party has demanded that no countries bring up Hong Kong during the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. But good luck getting President Trump to not talk about something he doesn't want. Hong Kong protesters ran a marathon to the G20 consulates in Hong Kong asking them to discuss Hong Kong with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20. And with China already facing pressure over US China Trade War, the persecution of Uighur Muslims and organ harvesting of Falun Gong, it's becoming a perfect storm for the CCP.

