Talib Kweli And Melanie Fiona Talk Drake, Toronto Hip-Hop Scene & Major Label Deals | People's Party

Published on Nov 4, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter Melanie Fiona. Their discussion covers a wide array of topics that include her Guyanese heritage, growing up in Toronto, Canada, and her experiences with the differences along racial lines when she first visited the United States. She also speaks on her career path getting started in the group The Renaissance, with whom Drake was also a member, and expands on what it was like working with him in the early stages of his genius.



Later they go on to discuss the devaluation of art forms that is taking place in today's pop culture. She also opens up about losing her voice during a stressful time in her life. Finally she shares the profound advice she received from Kanye West and a special moment with Prince that she'll cherish forever.



Interview Timings:



1:53 -- Melanie speaks on her Guyanese heritage, and the strong influence of Caribbean culture in Toronto, Canada where she was born and raised.



5:03 -- The trio discuss the Degrassi franchise, being many American's first exposure to the Canadian experience.



6:07 -- Talib brings up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent blackface photo controversy, and Melanie goes on to compare and contrast her experiences of the differences in race relations within Canada and the US.



10:35 -- Melanie talks about coming up with Drake, being in the group The Renaissance together, and her knowing early on that he was destined for greatness.



14:06 -- Melanie explains the origins of her synonym/stage name of "Syren Hall". Talib mentions not getting booked to perform in third world countries and how it's been on him to take the initiative in making that happen.



19:35 -- Talib asks Melanie why she was so hesitant to sign a record deal early on in her career, despite multiple offers from big labels.



23:55 -- Jasmine asks Melanie if she's ever had to deal with sexual coercion/harassment from music executives during her career.



29:31 -- Melanie speaks on the struggle she had deciding when to open up to the public about her first pregnancy, for which she waited 6 months to finally announce.



36:15 -- The trio discuss songs that evoke the most emotional reactions through truth and vulnerability.



41:09 -- Talib asks Melanie to tell the story of playing her music for Jay-Z and Tyran "Tata" Smith, who then quickly signed her to Roc Nation.



44:00 -- The trio discuss the devaluation of art forms in today's pop culture.



47:02 -- Melanie talks about the hardships in taking on all the aspects of marketing yourself that artists have to deal with in today's music industry.



49:22 -- Jasmine asks Melanie how she practices "Self-Care".



50:51 -- Melanie opens up about the time she lost her voice during a very turbulent time in her life.



58:31 -- Melanie and Talib reflect on their interactions with Kanye West and Prince, with Melanie expanding on the influential career advice Kanye gave her, as well as the words of encouragement from Prince that she'll never forget.



1:04:53 -- Talib asks Melanie to talk about "Hope On Wheels" an organization she works with, helping kids fight cancer.



