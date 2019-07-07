Sweden victorious in match for third place | Women’s World Cup Daily

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jul 7, 2019
Sweden stormed to victory over England in the match for third place and secured a bronze medal at France 2019. In today's episode, Tatiyana and Nabil look back at an incredible tournament and look forward to the Final of the FIFA Women's World Cup where the Netherlands will take on USA later today. #WWCDAILY#DareToShine#FIFAWWC
