#WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

Sweden victorious in match for third place | Women’s World Cup Daily

FIFATV
7.9M
650 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 7, 2019

Sweden stormed to victory over England in the match for third place and secured a bronze medal at France 2019. In today's episode, Tatiyana and Nabil look back at an incredible tournament and look forward to the Final of the FIFA Women's World Cup where the Netherlands will take on USA later today. #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC


Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019

More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow the FIFA Team Reporters on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC/lists/fif...

Win tickets to the Women's World Cup Final! Enter our snap, tag, win contest on Twitter and Instagram - #MyFIFAWWCshirt. Terms and Conditions: https://resources.fifa.com/image/uplo...

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to