Sweden victorious in match for third place | Women’s World Cup Daily

Sweden stormed to victory over England in the match for third place and secured a bronze medal at France 2019. In today's episode, Tatiyana and Nabil look back at an incredible tournament and look forward to the Final of the FIFA Women's World Cup where the Netherlands will take on USA later today. #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC





