Danish Muslim woman speaks out against Denmark's 'burqa ban' - Daily Mail

Restrictions on Islamic face veils were approved by MPs in May after being brought forward by Denmark's centre-right coalition. But as the law took effect today, making Denmark the fifth European nation to outlaw full-face veils, supporters and opponents of the ban clashed verbally - and activists are planning demonstrations later today. First-time offenders risk a fine of 1,000 kroner (£120). Repeat offenses could trigger fines of up to 10,000 kroner (£1,200) or a jail sentence of up to six months.

