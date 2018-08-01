Danish Muslim woman speaks out against Denmark's 'burqa ban' - Daily Mail

Published on Aug 1, 2018

Restrictions on Islamic face veils were approved by MPs in May after being brought forward by Denmark's centre-right coalition. But as the law took effect today, making Denmark the fifth European nation to outlaw full-face veils, supporters and opponents of the ban clashed verbally - and activists are planning demonstrations later today. First-time offenders risk a fine of 1,000 kroner (£120). Repeat offenses could trigger fines of up to 10,000 kroner (£1,200) or a jail sentence of up to six months.



Original Article: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...

Original Video: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news...



Daily Mail Facebook: http://facebook.com/dailymail

Daily Mail IG: http://instagram.com/dailymail

Daily Mail Snap: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/Dai...

Daily Mail Twitter: http://twitter.com/MailOnline

Daily Mail Pinterest: http://pinterest.co.uk/dailymail

Daily Mail Google+: https://plus.google.com/+DailyMail



Get the free Daily Mail mobile app: http://dailymail.co.uk/mobile