How to Draw a Rose, #YouTubeKids How to Draw a Rose

Published on Feb 29, 2020

How to Draw a Rose

Roses are very popular flowers, commonly seen as a symbol of love.

They're very difficult to draw, though—they're made of many layers of petals.

You need to add them carefully one by one, and then shade the whole construction. In this quick tutorial I will show you how to do it if you want to build your own rose from scratch, without relying on a reference.

Step 1

Start by drawing a teardrop/egg shape with a hard pencil. Use very light lines. This will be the inner bud of the rose.

Step 2

Draw the "opening" of this shape.

Step 3

Draw little petals inside.

Step 4

Close those petals into a heart shape—this will be the outline of other petals.

Step 5

Connect the outline with the rest of the bud, creating a petal shape.

Step 6

One more heart attached to the bud.

Step 7

One more time draw the heart shape, but this time make it less regular and more open.

The lines connecting it with the bud will create an effect of depth if you lead them correctly.



