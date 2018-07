Published on Jul 25, 2018

Two times Olympic medalist Luis Scola is already looking forward to the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. In particular, this year's games are very special for him as Buenos Aires is his hometown and Scola also takes part as an ambassador for the #YOG2018.



