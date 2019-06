Published on Jun 12, 2019

World Rafting Championship was held for the first time in Turkey during 10th to 12th.

48 athletes from 20 countries competed in Munzur River of Tunceli city in eastern Turkey.

Tunceli, boasting beautiful rivers and lakes, has become one of the top water sports destinations in Turkey.

Numerous water sports events such as water skiing and windsurfing were held in the 36-kilometer-long Munzur River.

The competition is co-sponsored by the World Rafting Federation and the Turkish Rafting Association.