Ben and Rose are children from two different eras who secretly wish their lives were different. Ben longs for the father he has never known, while Rose dreams of a mysterious actress whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook. When Ben discovers a puzzling clue in his home and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both children set out on quests that unfold with mesmerizing symmetry to find what they are missing. Based on the novel by Brian Selznick.

Actors: Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Oakes Fegley, Millicient Simmonds

Director: Todd Haynes