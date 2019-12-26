Khloe Kardashian Back With Tristan Thompson For The Holidays!

Published on Dec 26, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

The holidays are a time of love, family, and in Khloe Kardashian’s case, forgiveness! The reality star totally meant everything she said about moving on from the drama between her and ex Tristan Thompson. The NBA player was spotted at the annual Kardashian West Jenner Christmas party!Happy Holidays, guys! I’m Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News! We hope you had as much fun with your family and friends as the KarJenner family had at their annual bash! Granted, you may not have dressed quite like the reality stars… Kylie wore a body hugging Ralph and Russo Couture emerald green dress with an insane matching diamond encrusted necklace! Oh, and her mini me, Stormi, sported her own version!Oh, and Kylie’s ex Travis Scott showed up looking sleek in all black next to his girls! Kourtney chose a festive red! Kendall chose a feathered look, while Kim went completely different in a two tone pink and black dress

But Khloe was perhaps the most dressed to impress of the evening in a sparkly, one shoulder gold gown with a plunging neckline and thigh high slit! Perfect for the dance floor! And with Sia serving up the entertainment of the evening -- from a giant present box, no less -- there was plenty of dancing all night long!So obviously, there was a ton of star studded guests at this Christmas Eve bash, but one person in particular got us paying attention. He didn’t appear in any official photos or videos from the night, but Khloe’s ex Tristan DID make his way to the photobooth. And party goers confirmed his presence, but told E News that there was nothing but love for the NBA player at the event. "There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great. They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot."Being there for Khloe and their daughter, True, obviously meant a lot to Tristan. He played against the Atlanta Hawks in Cleveland the night before the big blow out in Los Angeles. Sources told People that while he and Khloe are definitely NOT back together, Tristan is doing everything he can to be there for his girls while keeping the option for a reconciliation open:But for now, Khloe has warded off all of Tristan’s attempts to rekindle their romance. In a recent episode of KUWTK, the NBA star gave his ex not one, but TWO pieces of jewelry, including a diamond ring meant to be a promise ring. Khloe took the gifts, but didn’t bite on the deeper meaning… Just because Khloe doesn’t want to be with Tristan though, doesn’t mean she’s still upset with him over everything that happened. You know… the whole cheating on her with multiple women, one of them being Kylie’s ex BFF Jordyn Woods earlier this year. We don’t need to go back and relive ALL that drama, let’s just say it’s been a rough year for everyone involved. But just a few weeks ago, Khloe seemed to be handling the situation a bit better after months of back and forth. So she’s not ready to invite Jordyn to family events. That’s fine! She’s at least trying to provide a healthy co parenting situation for her daughter True and that’s the most important thing! But let’s hear from you! First of all, let’s talk about the Kardashian West Jenner Christmas Eve party! Were you wondering where your invite was like us? It looked epic!And how do you feel about a few Karjenner exes showing up -- especially Tristan? Let us know down below. And be sure to hit that subscribe button for all things Kardashian! We’ve got you covered!



I’m Emile Eniss Jr. with Clevver News! See you next time!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr