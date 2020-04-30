#TomFelton #Cameo #TomFeltonCameo

'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton DRAGGED For Overcharging Fans!

Clevver News
4.68M
518 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 30, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#TomFelton #Cameo #TomFeltonCameo

Harry Potter star Tom Felton is under fire after fans are calling him out for charging an arm and a leg for a “shout out” video despite his multi-million dollar net worth.

What’s up y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and it’s only every Potterhead’s dream to receive a Howler message from THE one and only Draco Malfoy, but it might come at a hefty cost…

There’s an age-old saying that you should never meet your heroes, but there’s no saying about requesting a personalized “shout out” from your heroes.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to