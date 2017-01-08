Trump will be assassinated! - Dr. Paul Craig Roberts on Trump, Putin & Hacking

Published on Jan 8, 2017

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts states clearly and repeatedly that if they can't stop him becoming president they'll kill Trump just as they did with John Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield and William McKinley. Former Assistant Treasury Secretary under Ronald Reagan, Paul Craig Roberts, explains the attempted Electoral College coup on Trump, and the differences between the last Cold War and the new one.

