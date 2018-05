Published on May 30, 2018

Sebastian Baez from Argentina loves Tennis because all the responsibility lies on him, when he's playing a match. He knows that he has to start litlle by little and to qualify for the Youth Olympic Games, but his mental strength might be the key to start a professional career in the future.



