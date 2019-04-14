From Career Threatening Injury at 18 to Snowboard Olympic Champion at 22 | Against All Odds

Published on Apr 14, 2019

Determined to achieve her Olympic dream, the Italian snowboarder, Michela Moioli, overcame a serious knee injury to finally claim gold at PyeongChang 2018.



