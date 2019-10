Published on Oct 30, 2019

Senegal continued their fine run of form with a 3-1 win over European champions, the Netherlands. Forward Pape Sarr registered his second and third goals of the tournament to help complete the Senegal comeback after Naouful Bannis gave the Oranje an early lead.



