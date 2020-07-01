Italy90 | Top 10 Saves

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
From Bodo Illgner and Peter Shilton to Sergio Goycochea and Walter Zenga, watch the best saves from the 1990 FIFA World Cup Italy™!
#WorldCupAtHome | #Italy90: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#WorldCupAtHome | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#WorldCupAtHome | Extended Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Get your football fill from FIFA:
FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...
FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...