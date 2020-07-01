Italy90 | Top 10 Saves

Published on Jul 1, 2020

From Bodo Illgner and Peter Shilton to Sergio Goycochea and Walter Zenga, watch the best saves from the 1990 FIFA World Cup Italy™!



#WorldCupAtHome | #Italy90: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



#WorldCupAtHome | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...









#WorldCupAtHome | Extended Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Get your football fill from FIFA:

FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup









FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...









FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup









FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC









FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup









FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...