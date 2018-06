Published on Jun 29, 2018

Check out the Top 6 Highest Olympic Pole Vaults throughout the history of the Olympic Games, featuring:



Andrei Tivontchik (Germany), Igor Trandenkov (Russia), Jean Galfione (France), Timothy Mack (USA), Steve Hooker (Australia), Renaud Lavillenie (France) & Thiago Braz Da Silva (Brazil)!





Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com