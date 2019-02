Published on Feb 26, 2019

India says it has destroyed a militant camp in the Pakistani side of Kashmir in an overnight airstrike across the ceasefire border known as the Line of Control. Indian media is reporting 200 casualties. In the raid on the all eged camp in Balakot, Pakistan acknowledged that Indian military aircraft had violated its airspace, but denied reports of casualties. The strike comes amidst heightened tension between the nuclear-armed neighbors after a militant attack killed 40 Indian troops in the disputed region of Kashmir earlier this month.

The Indian foreign secretary accused Pakistan of failing to take concrete action to dismantle camps that arm and train hundreds of jihadis on its soil. He said Delhi acted on "credible intelligence" that Pakistan-based militants were plotting further suicide attacks across India.

