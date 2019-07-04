Groenen and the Netherlands power through to the Final | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jul 4, 2019

Jackie Groenen's extra-time winner secured a place in the Final for the Netherlands on yet another incredible night at France 2019. It's a first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup Final for the Netherlands. They'll be up against USA who are looking for their fourth global title.



Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement. #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC



Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019



More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Follow the FIFA Team Reporters on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC/lists/fif...



Win tickets to the Women's World Cup Final! Enter our snap, tag, win contest on Twitter and Instagram - #MyFIFAWWCshirt. Terms and Conditions: https://resources.fifa.com/image/uplo...