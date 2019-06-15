LIVE FROM HONG KONG: Chris and Shelley Answer Fan Questions | China Uncensored

Streamed live 43 minutes ago

Chris and Shelley greet fans and answer questions in China Uncensored's first live chat—coming straight from central Hong Kong.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

______________________________

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



______________________________

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/

______________________________

© All Rights Reserved.