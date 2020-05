Published on May 26, 2020

After what was probably the wildest roller coaster of emotions we have ever been on following Amanda Bynes pregnancy news, she has now revealed that she has been in treatment for her mental health, despite what her lawyers were telling the press!



So, let's dive in because there is LOTS to cover.





