Published on Jun 30, 2017

What do you get when you combine behavioural science with big data and use the new Frankenstein hybrid to better influence people's thoughts, opinions and desires? Why, psychographics of course! Join James today as he delves into the murky world of billionaire hedge fund owners, creepy thought manipulators and the Trump campaign.