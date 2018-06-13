One to Eleven - The FIFA World Cup Film - Mario Götze (EXCLUSIVE)

Published on Jun 13, 2018

Maracanã Stadium, Rio De Janeiro. July 13th, 2014. A place and date that Mario Götze will never forget. A night that would see his golden goal secure Germany's fourth FIFA World Cup title. Enjoy the latest in our series of shorts, highlighting some of the stories featured in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Film, One to Eleven.



The full film is being made available to all Official FIFA world cup broadcasters.



Keep an eye out for more exclusive content from the upcoming film across all of FIFA's social media platforms, featuring some of the biggest names in World Football History.



