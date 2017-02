Published on Feb 7, 2017

We bring you the most impressive Aerials Jumps from Freestyle Skiing at the Olympics. Check out the top 5 including Anton Kushnir (BLR), Lydia Lassila (AUS), Jeret Peterson (USA) and more!



