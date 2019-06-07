Legends and delegates join together in Women’s World Cup warm-up

Published on Jun 7, 2019

Some of the biggest names in the beautiful game rolled back the years at an iconic venue in the centre of Paris, in a perfect warm-up for the long-awaited FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™. The FIFA Congress Delegation Football Tournament saw a star-studded line-up of teams – replete with delegates from across all six confederations and a host of FIFA Legends - compete under the storied gaze of the Eiffel Tower.



Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019



Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from France 2019: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



FIFA Women’s World Cup Classics: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...

👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com