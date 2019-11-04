'Thank God For The Deep State' - CIA Celebrates Coup Against Trump

Streamed live on Nov 4, 2019

Former Acting CIA Director John McLaughlin, on a panel with former CIA Director John Brennan, responded to a question about whether the "deep state" was trying to take out President Trump with a quote, "thank God for the deep state." Everyone laughed. He went on to say that the "intelligence community" is right to take out presidents like Trump because they are selfless patriots only interested in the truth. Does the CIA and other intelligence agencies in the US have the right to overthrow a president if they don't like him? Is that the kind of government we want? Or should people start going to jail...