Leonardo Bonucci EXCLUSIVE

Published on Nov 10, 2017

Leonardo Bonucci spoke to FIFA ahead of Italy's crucial World Cup qualifying play-off against Sweden. Hear his thoughts on the game and the mentality that's helped Italy to success in the past.



