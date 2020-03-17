Egyptian Armed Forces chief checks equipment used to fight COVID-19

Published on Mar 17, 2020

The Egyptian Armed Forces' Chief on Sunday inspected the military equipment used to confront COVID-19 nationwide.

The army provided firefighting vehicles with antiseptic solutions and an air exhaust system to disinfect buildings.

The Chemical Warfare Department will also be provided with medical equipment, foodstuff and water needed for sterilization.

Egyptian President al-Sisi on Saturday ordered to suspend schools and universities for 2 weeks to combat COVID-19.

According to the Egyptian Health Ministry, the total confirmed cases in the country has risen to 166 as of Monday.