Taylor Swift's Allegedly Paying $1Million For Kesha's Legal Bills!

Kesha’s years-long legal battle against Dr. Luke resulted in a tragic loss, along with massive legal fees, but a guardian angel by the name of Taylor Swift might’ve just come to her rescue.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News, and our hearts were shattered last week after hearing that a New York judge had ruled in favor of Kesha’s alleged abuser Dr. Luke, and that she had defamed him.



Just a quick trigger warning, this story does contain sensitive subject matter, so please watch if you feel comfortable to do so.



After the 6-year-long battle, A New York Supreme Court Justice ruled that Kesha had defamed Dr. Luke, by texting Lady Gaga claiming that he had also raped Katy Perry.



In the ruling, the judge mentioned Katy’s denial of the claim, saying QUOTE, “There is no evidence whatsoever that Gottwald raped Katy Perry or that Katy Perry, whose sworn testimony is unrefuted, must not be believed.”



Kesha’s claims that Dr. Luke had also raped her were not fully resolved, to which the court wasn’t able to decide who should be believed, to which the decision ultimately landed on the jury, according to court documents.



In turn, the ruling has ordered Kesha to pay Dr. Luke over $374,000 in late royalty payments, and this amount doesn’t come close to the added legal fees since Kesha first filed the abuse claims back in 2014.



Heartbroken fans have been weighing in on Kesha’s loss in full support, mentioning that she’s been dealing with this nightmare since way before the “Me Too” Movement.



Others noted the root of our problem as a society, like this user who tweeted, “Kesha was RAPED by Dr. Luke and now SHE has to pay him millions for defamation. Y’all see where the problem is?”



HOWEVER, an anonymous industry lawyer and blogger behind Crazy Days And Nights is claiming that Taylor Swift has allegedly offered to step up and pay all the legal fees on Kesha’s behalf.



Both Taylor and Kesha were the subjects of an undisclosed blog post that read, “This female A+ list singer is footing the bill not only for the lawyers but also all the damages that this A- list singer has been ordered to pay. It would bankrupt the A- list singer to have to pay.”



Along with the royalties that Kesha owes Dr. Luke, the unnamed source revealed that all legal damages, including her lawyer fees, total out to over $1,000,000 in which Taylor is rumored to be covering completely.



Let me reiterate really quick that this has not yet been confirmed as Taylor’s team has yet to verify the validity of this report, however this DOES seem like something Taylor would pledge to quietly step in and assist with considering she has donated to Kesha’s court case in the past.



Back in 2016, just two days after Kesha was denied a court injunction that would’ve allowed her to record new music outside of her record label, a spokesperson for Taylor released a statement saying QUOTE, “In a show of support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time.”



Taylor is the gift that keeps on giving, literally!



I’m really curious to hear what you guys think about these claims that Taylor could be stepping in, so be sure to share your thoughts down in the comments.



As we all know, this topic obviously hits close to home for Taylor, considering she was involved in (and WON) her own court case against radio DJ David Mueller, who groped her without consent backstage during a meet-and-greet in 2013.



The allegations caused David to be fired from his radio job, to which he sued Taylor for $3 million in damages, claiming her accusations were false and that they cost him his job.



She then countersued him for a whopping ONE dollar, to which she was absolutely paid out for following the ruling.



Unfortunately Kesha’s case didn’t end in a victory, however fans and celebrities alike have been coming to her support for years.



Back in 2016, Lady Gaga tweeted in support of Kesha, writing, “There are people all over the world who love you @KeshaRose. And I can say truly I am in awe of your bravery.”



And speaking of the literal angel that Taylor Swift is, regardless if these claims are true or not, you’ve gotta check out all the many other reasons why Taylor is just like us, as I’d be willing to bet you’d probably relate to one, or like, all of these.



