Korean carrot for dukan without sugar

Published on Jan 10, 2018

Delicious carrots in Korean, the recipe of which is offered today to your attention, will be an excellent addition for meat dishes on the Ducane diet. Prepare it is simple, besides, you can easily adjust the salt and seasonings to your liking. The only thing that you absolutely refuse to refuse is the use of sugar, but you can use a sweetener. Cooking carrots in Korean can be for protein-vegetable days and not eat with every meal, in moderation. On securing and stabilizing at your discretion.

Dear friends! Subscribe to the channel Missis Katy, put huskies, share links with friends and find out a lot of interesting things about the parrots, my experience of losing weight on the diet Dyukana, interesting vidos about our travels and the life of the city of Nikolaev. Thank you for support!!