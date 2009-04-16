Episode 07 Part 5 Wake Up Oklahoma! Season 1

Uploaded on Apr 16, 2009

Episode 107 (04/17):
Former Univ. of Okla. and Dallas Cowboy's Football Coach- Barry Switzer
Executive Vice President of Harpo- Erik Logan
Former Female Gymnastics Coach- Becky Switzer

Wake Up Oklahoma! is a new morning show with hosts Kolt Atchley and Blair Tomlinson on TV4OU and tv4.ou.edu that airs a new episode simultaneously every Friday at 10:30 a.m. You can also find us on tv4.ou.edu Thursdays: 11:30 a.m. *PREMIERE NEW EPISODE* Fridays: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. Sundays: 10:30 a.m. *** If you know someone who would make a great guest -OR- would like to be involved behind the scenes, then let us know by e-mailing us at WakeUpOklahoma@gmail.com ***

