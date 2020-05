Published on May 2, 2020

A chat with 3x3 superstar Dusan Bulut! The 3x3 basketball superstar chats with Tom and Sam on Coronavirus, Tokyo, and what the addition of 3x3 in the Olympics means to him and for the growth of his sport and what he learned when he was young and watching Michael Jordan play.



