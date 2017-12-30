Good News, Truth Warriors! 2018 Will Finally See the Arrest and Indictment of Hillary Rodham Felon

Published on Dec 30, 2017

“Ladies who play with fire must remember that smoke gets in their eyes.” ― Mae West



Special Note: Please note that 'antepenultimate' was correct when this piece was recorded. Ahem.



The Official Lionel Nation Store: http://www.cafepress.com/theofficiall...



Sign up for Lionel's Newsletter and Truth Warrior manifestos. http://lionelmedia.com/2015/05/04/inf...



Subscribe to Lionel YouTube Channel – http://www.youtube.com/LionelY2K

Official Lionel Website: http://www.lionelmedia.com

Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/lionelmedia

Instagram – http://www.instagram.com/lionelmedia/

Periscope — https://www.periscope.tv/LionelNation/

Email – lionel@lionelmedia.com

Lionel Bio: http://lionelmedia.com/about-lionel/

Lionel Nation Google+ – https://plus.google.com/u/0/117173180...

The Lebron Law Firm Website – http://www.lebronfirm.com

Lionel Nation podcasts on iTunes – http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/li... Lionel Nation podcasts on audioBoom – http://audioboom.com/lionelmedia

Lionel Nation podcasts on Stitcher – http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/lione...

Official Facebook Fan Page – http://www.facebook.com/lionelfanpage

The Lebron Law Firm Facebook Page – http://www.facebook.com/lebronfirm

The Lebron Law Firm Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/lebronfirm