Sadulaev vs. Yasar | Freestyle Wrestling 86kg Gold Medal Bout | Throwback Thursday

Published on Sep 19, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the Summer Olympic Games 2016 Freestyle Wrestling 86kg Gold Medal Bout between Abduirashid Sadulaev (Russia) and Selim Yasar (Turkey) in beautiful Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com