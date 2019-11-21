Italy v Tahiti [Highlights] - FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019™

FIFATV
8.26M
1,630 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 21, 2019

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 began with an entertaining duel between two talented sides. Italy made a huge statement by defeating 2017 runners-up Tahiti 12-4.

Follow all the action from Paraguay across FIFA's platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/FIFA
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifabeachsoc...
👉 https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom
👉 https://www.fifa.com/beachsoccerworldcup

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to