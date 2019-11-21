Italy v Tahiti [Highlights] - FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019™

Loading...
The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 began with an entertaining duel between two talented sides. Italy made a huge statement by defeating 2017 runners-up Tahiti 12-4.Follow all the action from Paraguay across FIFA's platforms:👉 http://www.youtube.com/FIFA👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifabeachsoc...👉 https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom 👉 https://www.fifa.com/beachsoccerworldcup
