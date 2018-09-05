2018 Climate Economy Report - UN Chief

Published on Sep 5, 2018

At the launch of the New Climate Economy report, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said “runaway climate change is a real possibility, with severe implications for communities, economies, peace and the security of nations.”



Speaking to the delegates in New York today (05 Sep), the UN chief António Guterres reiterated that Climate change has been proven to “amplify and exacerbate other risks.”



He added “we need climate action to prevent ever greater crises. We must act with greater ambition and urgency.”



Saying that the momentum for climate action is growing every day, Guterres stated, “over 130 of the world’s most influential companies have now committed to using only renewable energy. Eighteen multinationals have committed to using only electric vehicles. Countries whose economies rely heavily on fossil fuels are looking at diversifying – and ensuring protections for affected workers and communities.”



Guterres also highlighted the opportunities offered by shifting to a new sustainable growth path. He said “for example, for every dollar spent restoring degraded forests, as much as $30 dollars can be recouped in economic benefits. Climate-resilient water supply and sanitation could save the lives of more than 360,000 infants every year. Restoring degraded lands means better lives and income for farmers and pastoralists and less pressure to migrate to cities. Clean air has vast benefits for public health.”



The UN chief also said “renewable energy is already often cheaper than fossil fuels, despite continued subsidies for fossil fuels. It can help deliver access to energy to the 1 billion people who currently lack electricity.”



He added “for example, Bangladesh has installed more than four million solar home systems. This has, created more than 115,000 jobs, and saved rural households over $400 million dollars in polluting fuels.”



The Global Commission on the Economy and Climate’s 2018 Report finds that bold climate action could deliver $26 trillion in economic benefits to 2030.