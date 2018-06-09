5 DAYS TO GO! Salenko’s unforgettable five

Loading...
The only player ever to score five in a single game, Oleg Salenko achieve his unmatched tally at USA 1994 against Cameroon, adding to the one he scored against Sweden to share the adidas Golden Boot.
