5 DAYS TO GO! Salenko’s unforgettable five

Published on Jun 9, 2018

The only player ever to score five in a single game, Oleg Salenko achieve his unmatched tally at USA 1994 against Cameroon, adding to the one he scored against Sweden to share the adidas Golden Boot.



