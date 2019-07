Published on Jul 7, 2019

Twenty-four teams were narrowed down to one as USA were crowned world champions after a victory over the Netherlands in Lyon. Take a look back at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™: a truly unforgettable tournament!



