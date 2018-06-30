False starts and missed starts at the Olympics | Strangest Moments

Published on Jun 30, 2018

Getting a great start is essential for a sprinter, but even the best in the world can get things wrong. Linford Christie, Jürgen Hingsen and Ato Bolden - they all made false starts in their career - not to forget about Rey Robinson and Eddie Hart, who missed the complete 100m race in Munich 1972.



