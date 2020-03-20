Victoria's Secret DEBUTS Trans & Plus-Size Models!

Published on Mar 20, 2020

After facing years of criticism and backlash for their lack of diversity among their lingerie models, Victoria’s Secret is finally changing the game and is set to launch their most diverse campaign yet, featuring older, transgender and plus-size models dropping this spring!





The year is 2020, and we’ve only been waiting for, like, ten years to see a more diversified bunch of models, but Victoria’s Secret has officially jumped on the same bandwagon that brands like Fenty, Aerie, and Third Love have already been on, and is set to launch a brand new spring line after months of working on a massive image overhaul.



The lingerie company debuted its new Body by Victoria spring campaign earlier this week, which features a much more diverse group of women.



The ads include models who are noticeably older, curvier, and transgender, along with models of color.









