Logan Paul Claims He'll Be PRESIDENT Of The USA!

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews#loganpaul #ImpaulsiveLogan Paul is giving Donald Trump a run for his money after claiming he will be President of the United States one day.Alright, now during these times of social distancing, Logan Paul has been continuing to keep busy recording his Impaulsive podcasts with friends while touching on some interesting topics.For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVTweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad
Loading playlists...