#loganpaul #Impaulsive

Logan Paul Claims He'll Be PRESIDENT Of The USA!

Clevver News
4.68M
736 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 30, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#loganpaul #Impaulsive

Logan Paul is giving Donald Trump a run for his money after claiming he will be President of the United States one day.

Alright, now during these times of social distancing, Logan Paul has been continuing to keep busy recording his Impaulsive podcasts with friends while touching on some interesting topics.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to