18 - Das Corona Kartenhaus zerstört ! Überraschung! schnell gucken

Coach Cecil
200K
329,600 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 27, 2020

18 - Das Corona Kartenhaus zerstört ! Überraschung! schnell gucken

Quellen:
https://www.bild.de/politik/kolumnen/...
https://www.heise.de/tp/features/COVI...
https://www.wider.unu.edu/publication...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Gra...
https://www.meinbezirk.at/niederoeste...
https://www.heise.de/tp/features/Covi...
https://www.wort.lu/de/international/...
https://www.spiegel.de/wissenschaft/m...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44tTK...
https://www.n-tv.de/politik/So-gefaeh...
https://www.gesetze-im-internet.de/be...
https://www.faz.net/aktuell/sport/fus...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFch9...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6ikW...
https://www.echo24.de/sport/vfb-stutt...
https://www.tagesspiegel.de/sport/wir...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFch9...


Mein gelöschtes Video zu Xavier Naidoo findet ihr hier:
https://www.maximumprinzip.com/corona...


💡 Meine Produkte
https://coachcecil.de

💡 Das beste Coaching der Welt
https://maximumprinzip.com

💡 TRAUMKÖRPER - 5 kostenlose Videos in der Freetour
https://maximumprinzip.com/freetour

💡 Ein neues Leben starten - 4 kostenlose Videos
https://matrixprinzip.com/freetour

💡 Webinar - 3 Gründe warum du noch nicht deinen Traumkörper hast
https://maximumprinzip.com/webinar

---------------------------------------------------

Meine Kanäle:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/coach_cecil/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/CoachCecilHamburg

---------------------------------------------------

Meine Empfehlungen:

🙋🏽‍♂️ VITAMINE/ MINERALSTOFFE 🙋🏽‍♂️
Basencitrat: https://coachcecil.de
Vitamin D3 & K2 MK7: https://coachcecil.de
Vitamin C & OPC: https://coachcecil.de
Omega 3 & Astaxanthin: https://coachcecil.de
Natron: https://coachcecil.de
Low Carb Brot: https://coachcecil.de
Multivitamin: https://amzn.to/2xcxO7C *
Curcumin: https://amzn.to/2UToFtT *
Selen: https://amzn.to/3bzAony *
Zink: https://amzn.to/39y7uTa *
Spirulina: https://amzn.to/2x5A00Z *
Gerstengras: http://amzn.to/2xSHfYy *
Chlorella: https://amzn.to/2Hk3aZX *
Kelp Alge: https://amzn.to/37lPhXp *

🤓 BUCHEMPFEHLUNGEN 🤓
Die Anabole Diät: http://amzn.to/2aQigXS *
Dumm wie Brot: https://amzn.to/2qPf2Nw *
Die Weizenwampe: https://amzn.to/2HkhXb5 *
GU Nährwerttabelle: http://amzn.to/2auZZlj *
Ein Mammut auf den Teller: http://amzn.to/2aQhTwa *
Das Getreide - Zweischneidiges Schwert der Menschheit:
http://amzn.to/2xq8A40 *
Low Carb im Sport: http://amzn.to/2aiAHDw *
Leben ohne Brot: http://amzn.to/2hiSN0m *
Die bittere Wahrheit über Zucker: https://amzn.to/2Zn12Kd *
Brainwashed: https://amzn.to/2KLnjya *
The Hacking of the American Mind: https://amzn.to/2Zp7nVQ *
Pur, weiß, tödlich. Warum der Zucker uns umbringt: https://amzn.to/2DkPVYY *
Fat Chance: https://amzn.to/2IweOVH *

🏋🏼‍♀️ EQUIPMENT 🏋🏼‍♀️
Massage Pistole: https://amzn.to/33o8CFS *
Resistance Bands Set: https://coachcecil.de
Resistance Bands Set: https://amzn.to/3e5Bngt *
Faszienrolle: http://amzn.to/2htlS9k *
Faszienball: https://amzn.to/2XJl7sC *
Liegerad Ergometer: https://amzn.to/2F9yd8T *
FitBit: http://amzn.to/2wilr48 *
Kabelzug: http://amzn.to/2g10jcm *
Körperanalyse: http://amzn.to/2y8hPpF *
Wasserfilter: http://amzn.to/2dMRpyc *
Wasserionisierer: http://amzn.to/2fc1chM *
Entsafter: https://amzn.to/36TnkXN *
Ketostix + Gesundheitstest: http://amzn.to/2fkK7lR *

Die mit * gekennzeichneten Links sind Affiliate Links diese mit dem Partnerprogramm von Amazon zusammenhängen. Diese dienen zur Orientierung und schnellem finden der Produkte und werden je nach Erfolg mit einer Provision ausgezahlt falls diese genutzt werden.

---------------------------------------------------
Immer dran denken:
Six Pack, Bikinifigur, knackiger Po, Muskelaufbau,
flacher Bauch, abnehmen, straffe Beine, Cellulite weg bekommen,
….alles startet im Kopf‼️

Ich freue mich, wenn du die Informationen mit deinen Freunden TEILST👍🏽

Dein Coach Cecil
https://maximumprinzip.com
https://matrixprinzip.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to