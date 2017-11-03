Why jobs of the future won't feel like work | David Lee

Published on Nov 3, 2017

We've all heard that robots are going to take our jobs -- but what can we do about it? Innovation expert David Lee says that we should start designing jobs that unlock our hidden talents and passions -- the things we spend our weekends doing -- to keep us relevant in the age of robotics. "Start asking people what problems they're inspired to solve and what talents they want to bring to work," Lee says. "When you invite people to be more, they can amaze us with how much more they can be."



Check out more TED Talks: http://www.ted.com



The TED Talks channel features the best talks and performances from the TED Conference, where the world's leading thinkers and doers give the talk of their lives in 18 minutes (or less). Look for talks on Technology, Entertainment and Design -- plus science, business, global issues, the arts and more.



Follow TED on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/TEDTalks

Like TED on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TED



Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/TED