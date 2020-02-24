Nicki Minaj Shows Off Baby Bump?!?

Published on Feb 24, 2020

Nicki Minaj has been stirring up pregnancy rumors for months now, but over the weekend she uploaded a video of her rubbing her stomach and her fans are convinced that there’s a baby Barbie on the way.If you are a fan of Nicki Minaj, you may have been wondering for a while now if a baby was soon on the way for Nicki.Ever since she got married last year, announced her temporary “retirement” from music, and declared she’s ready to be a mother, many fans have had one question on their minds, when is Nicki going to be expecting a little bundle of joy?





