Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Trump Administration's Protection of Al-Qaeda in Syria
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
3.3K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Statistics
Add translations
20,225 views
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 13, 2018
For more information, visit Gabbard.house.gov
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Tulsi Gabbard Calls Out Trump's Syria Warmongering
- Duration: 25:02.
The Jimmy Dore Show
93,814 views
25:02
Joe Rogan - Congresswoman on the DNC & Bernie Sanders
- Duration: 11:19.
JRE Clips
320,873 views
11:19
Conservative Party Conference - Day 2 - #CPC18
Conservatives
95 watching
Live now
Ron Paul on Syrian tensions: 'US playing too many games with al-Qaeda'
- Duration: 7:36.
RT
32,901 views
7:36
Whats behind Israeli downing of Russia plane in Syria? Martin Jay explains
- Duration: 10:03.
Middle East Explained
17,166 views
10:03
Watch Live: Conservative Party Conference 2018 - Monday AM
The Telegraph
195 watching
Live now
Tulsi Gabbard "First! I Wanna Make A Correction To Your Intro! I Am NOT A Defender Of Assad!"
- Duration: 5:57.
wwwMOXNEWScom
113,018 views
5:57
Gabbard Takes on Washington after Talks with President Assad
- Duration: 6:00.
CBN News
3,845 views
6:00
Joe Rogan - College Debt, Universal Basic Income, Free Education
- Duration: 16:13.
JOE ROGAN UNIVERSE - FAN CHANNEL
58,433 views
16:13
Lawmaker questions gas attack evidence
- Duration: 11:20.
CNN
78,337 views
11:20
What No One is Telling You About #Syria | Guest: @KevorkAlmassian
- Duration: 19:05.
Fault Lines Radio
711 views
19:05
PBS Makers: From Shy Surfer Girl to Veteran & National Leader
- Duration: 4:09.
Tulsi Gabbard
24,173 views
4:09
Tulsi on Hawaii's false nuclear missle alarm
- Duration: 11:22.
Joe Rogan University - Fan Channel
21,638 views
11:22
Tulsi speaks to Tucker Carlson on Fox about Syria
- Duration: 4:38.
Tulsi Gabbard
24,536 views
4:38
Joe Rogan - Hawaii's False Alarm ("ballistic missile") and the THREAT of North Korea
- Duration: 19:43.
JOE ROGAN UNIVERSE - FAN CHANNEL
18,032 views
19:43
CrossTalk on Syria: Into The Abyss?
- Duration: 24:47.
RT
38,734 views
24:47
Howard Dean's Disgusting Smears Of Tulsi Gabbard Call For Peace
- Duration: 18:08.
The Jimmy Dore Show
133,558 views
18:08
Congress Woman Tulsi Gabbard Running for President in 2020?
- Duration: 4:24.
The Stoned Ape
2,754 views
4:24
Israel blames Syria for Russia’s Il-20 downing, mourns death of crew
- Duration: 13:20.
RT
111,666 views
13:20
This is What Happened When Tulsi Gabbard Tried to Stop Congress From Authorizing War With Iran
- Duration: 3:45.
Robert Wenzel
16,092 views
3:45
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...