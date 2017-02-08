LIVE Ice Hockey | Czech Republic vs Denmark | IIHF Women's Final Olympic Qualification

Streamed live 2 hours ago

Live on the Olympic YouTube channel: CZECH REPUBLIC vs DENMARK, part of the IIHF Women's Final Olympic Qualification. Don't miss the other games on the Olympic YouTube channel:

09 Feb 2017 - 16:00 GMT: DEN vs SUI https://youtu.be/phJ8ZFSMh1o
09 Feb 2017 - 20:00 GMT: CZE vs NOR https://youtu.be/g8AxIHZdC1s

11 Feb 2017 - 16:00 GMT: SUI vs NOR https://youtu.be/MVp7q5j1TxA

12 Feb 2017 - 16:00 GMT: SUI vs CZE https://youtu.be/INRpYRQoaRs
12 Feb 2017 - 20:00 GMT: NOR vs DEN https://youtu.be/W7NaSsAD9pM

