Samara - FWC 2018 Host City Poster Animation

Published on Dec 21, 2016

Located in the southeastern part of European Russia at the convergence of the mighty Volga and Samara Rivers, Samara is a city famous in Russia for its passionate, love of football. This passion is reflected in the poster by the strong, colourful geometric lines exploding upward, towards the future. The traditional symbols of Samara, the Monument of Glory and the Ladya Boat, are depicted as well and the pose of the football player mimics the figure at the top of the Monument of Glory. Visitors and residents alike flock to the beaches along the banks of the Volga for fun and sun, and this atmosphere is reflected in the bold bright colours of the poster.