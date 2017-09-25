15 Year Old Article Was RIGHT: Fort Knox Gold IS GONE! -- Bill Holter

Published on Sep 25, 2017

"We have been lied to from cradle to grave", says JS Mineset's Bill Holter. And there's no better example of that than the question of the US gold reserves at Fort Knox, which haven't been audited in more than 60 years. Recently, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin visited Fort Knox, and after the visit, without a single picture or shred of proof, he tweeted "Glad gold is safe" - which when you think about it, is probably true. It's safe in the hands of the Rothschild banking establishment. A 15-year old article from The Globe detailed what REALLY happened to the US gold reserves at Fort Knox, and it's likely a far more accurate version of the truth than anything former Goldman Sachs banker Steve Mnuchin has to say about it.



Here's the Christopher Bolyn video:

DC 911 Truth Panel- Christopher Bollyn - "It's Israeli Policy, Not US Policy"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chzss...



PLEASE support our sponsor! Buy PHYSICAL silver (and gold) from SD Bullion:



https://sdbullion.com/silver-at-spot-...



Thanks for tuning in.



For REAL news 24/7:

http://sgtreport.com/

http://thephaser.com/

http://thelibertymill.com/



MUSIC CREDITS:

Epidemic Sound: "Who's There 1" paid license for You Tube use



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.



The content in my videos and on the SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com channel are provided for informational purposes only. Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence BEFORE making any significant investing decisions. SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com assumes all information to be truthful and reliable; however, I cannot and do not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of this information. Thank you.