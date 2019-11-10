Nearly HALF of All U.S. Workers Are LOW WAGE With $18,000 Salary! Best Economy Ever?

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
💵 HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON - FREE eCOURSE: 💵👉 http://TheAmazonGPS.com 👈—————————————————————————————————LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.comSUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygpsPAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate—————————————————————————————————AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/storeT-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.comMY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books—————————————————————————————————Sources Used in This Video:https://goo.gl/YpU9nm—————————————————————————————————David Quintieri, author of The Money GPS book series, is here on the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand.#money #economy #debt
Loading playlists...