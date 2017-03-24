How Mainstream Media Is Fake News Pushing Fake Food - Lee Camp Rant

Published on Mar 24, 2017

Host Lee Camp discusses how the systems that rely on our ignorance are now trying to come up with ways to keep us dumb. He talks about the fast food industry. They’re trying to trick us into eating their food, even though most of us already know it’s poison. They’re trying to rebrand as healthy, even though they are everything but. This and more on Redacted Tonight VIP.



